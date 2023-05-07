Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jamkrindo CEO Hendro Padmono’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jamkrindo CEO Hendro Padmono Passes Away

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – It is with great sadness that we report the passing of the Main Director (Director) of PT Indonesian Credit Guarantee (Jamkrindo), Hendro Padmono. Mr. Padmono passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 14:46 WIB, at Mitra Kemayoran.

A Tribute to Hendro Padmono

Mr. Hendro Padmono was a respected figure in the Indonesian business community, known for his dedication to advancing the country’s economy and supporting local entrepreneurs. He joined Jamkrindo in 2018 as Main Director, and under his leadership, the company saw significant growth and success.

Mr. Padmono was a visionary leader who believed in the power of collaboration and innovation. He was passionate about creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ensuring that they had access to the financing they needed to grow and thrive.

Throughout his career, Mr. Padmono was committed to building strong relationships with stakeholders across the business community, government, and civil society. He was a tireless advocate for the role of the private sector in driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and his contributions to Indonesia’s development will be remembered for years to come.

The Legacy of Jamkrindo

Jamkrindo was founded in 1971 with the aim of providing credit guarantees to SMEs, which often struggle to access financing due to their size and lack of collateral. The company has since grown into one of the most important players in Indonesia’s financial sector, with a presence in all 34 provinces and partnerships with hundreds of banks and other financial institutions.

Under Mr. Padmono’s leadership, Jamkrindo continued to expand its services and reach, providing credit guarantees to thousands of SMEs and helping to drive economic growth across the country. His vision and dedication will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the continued success of Jamkrindo and the many entrepreneurs it supports.

Tributes Pour In

News of Mr. Padmono’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the business community. Many have praised his leadership and dedication, and expressed their condolences to his family and colleagues.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Hendro Padmono, a true champion of Indonesia’s SMEs and a tireless advocate for the country’s economic development,” said the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) in a statement. “His contributions to Jamkrindo and the wider business community will be remembered for many years to come.”

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also expressed his condolences, saying that Mr. Padmono’s passing was a great loss for the country. “Mr. Hendro Padmono was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to advancing Indonesia’s economy and supporting local entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement. “We will always remember his contributions and his commitment to building a better future for all Indonesians.”

A Moment of Reflection

The passing of Mr. Padmono is a reminder of the fragility of life, and of the importance of cherishing those around us and working towards a better future for all. His contributions to Indonesia’s economic development will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the continued success of Jamkrindo and the many entrepreneurs it supports.

As we mourn the loss of a great leader, let us also take a moment to reflect on his vision and dedication, and to redouble our efforts to build a more prosperous and inclusive Indonesia.

