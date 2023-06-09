Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jane Elliot passes away – Cause of Death and Recent News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jane Elliot Obituary: Remembering the Life of Jean Elliot

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jane (Jean) Elliot. We regret to be the ones to share this news, but we must inform you of her passing. Jane passed away on June 16th, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to her community.

Funeral Arrangements

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, June 16th, at the Liddesdale Parish Church. This memorial service will celebrate the life of Jane and honor her memory. After the conclusion of the ceremony, Jane’s body will be transported to the Ettleton Cemetery for burial.

Donations and Flowers

In lieu of sending flowers to the family, you may choose to make a donation to one of the following organizations: the Doddie Weir foundation, the Race against Dementia, or the Newcastleton Health Centre. Alternatively, you may send flowers to the family.

Note that only members of the family will receive flowers. If you choose to make a financial contribution, please consider one of the organizations listed above, which were dear to Jane’s heart.

Celebration of Life

After the funeral service, everyone in attendance is invited to the Legends establishment for refreshments. This location will be the host of the event and provide refreshments at appropriate times. We encourage you to come and remember Jane’s life, share stories, and offer comfort to those who loved her.

In Memory of Jane Elliot

Jane will be remembered as a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many. Her dedication to her community and her passion for helping others will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jane (Jean) Elliot.

