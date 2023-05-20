Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jane McDonald’s Passing: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jane McDonald Obituary: Remembering a Faithful Woman

Mrs. Jane McDonald passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 89. Born as Jane Beatrice Sales on March 6, 1934, in Helena, Arkansas, she was the youngest of Willie and Della Sales’ three children. Jane became a Christian during her primary years at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Wabash, Arkansas, and remained committed to her faith throughout her life.

A Life of Moving and Working

As a child, Jane moved frequently with her family due to her father’s employment. Eventually, they settled in Wabash, Arkansas, where she graduated from high school in 1951. On October 31, 1957, she married Joe Louis McDonald and later moved to Waukegan, Illinois. Jane worked in production management for Goodyear Tire and the OMC Boat Factory in North Chicago before becoming a homemaker. She managed the household and cared for her husband and children while working from home.

A Devoted Christian

Jane’s faith was an essential part of her life. She loved teaching, singing in the choir, working as an usher, and assisting with food drives for low-income families in her community. Her commitment to her faith and her family remained steadfast throughout her life.

Saying Goodbye to Jane McDonald

Visitation for Jane McDonald will be held at the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Brown Funeral Home from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. on May 22, 2023, Monday. The funeral service will be held at the same location on May 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jimmy L. Fisher. Jane will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery by the Brown Funeral Home in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Remembering Jane McDonald’s Life

Jane McDonald will be remembered as a devoted Christian, a hardworking woman, and a loving wife and mother. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the community she served. Rest in peace, Jane McDonald.

