Dead – Death – Obituary News : Janet Hatke Funeral and Visitation Details

Janet Hatke Obituary, Death Cause

Because of the close relationship we had with this person, we are in the unenviable position of having to deliver the news to our clients that one of our very own has passed away. This is an unfortunate situation for all of us involved.

During this trying time, we want Janet’s family to know that they are in our thoughts and that we offer our most sincere condolences to them. We want them to know that we are thinking of them and that we are extending our deepest sympathies to them. In the aftermath of your awful loss, our hearts break for you at Anselaines as we collectively feel the weight of your loss as a result of what happened. We will treasure the time we spent with her and carry her memory with us always; however, she will be greatly missed by all of us.

Details of the Presentation and Mass

On the evening of Thursday, June 22, a presentation will take place at Tuttle’s, which is located in Randolph. The event will get underway at four o’clock in the afternoon and go on until seven o’clock in the evening.

The celebration of the Mass is scheduled for Friday morning at eleven o’clock. It will take place at St. Simon Church, which can be found on Green Pond Road.

