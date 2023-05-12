Dead – Death – Obituary News : Janice Silverman Passes Away in Los Angeles, CA – Obituary Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Janice Silverman Obituary: A Tribute to a Life of Love

The fact that Janice was born on Valentine’s Day is the key to unlocking all of the mysteries surrounding her. Love itself was all that she was. She moved to Bedford in 1978 to marry her lifelong sweetheart, Donald, and has remained there for the better part of the past four decades.

A Life of Love

Janice was a woman who embodied love in every aspect of her life. Her love for her husband, Donald, was unwavering, and they spent over four decades together raising their four daughters and building a life in Bedford. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, and her generosity extended to friends and even strangers.

Janice was also an avid tennis player, and she and her husband had a reputation for dominating the sport. But even in competition, Janice’s love for the game and for her opponents shone through. She was a gracious winner and a supportive teammate, and her love for the sport was infectious.

Moving On

Janice’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now watching over us from above. Her spirit of love and generosity will live on in the legacy she leaves behind.

Her husband Donald, along with their four daughters Jodyne, Susan, Laura, and Sarah, her nephew and niece, Andy and Debi, and her honorary kids Roudy, Brittany, and Leslie, along with all of their respective families, will carry on Janice’s legacy after she has passed away. Her honorary kids Roudy, Brittany, and Leslie, whom she loved as her own, will continue to feel her love and support even in her absence.

A Final Farewell

Janice, we must say our goodbyes to you with the certainty that you will continue to keep watch over our travels while they are still taking place on this world. Although we will never forget you since you were an incredible person, we must now say our goodbyes. You have always stood out from the crowd because of your appealing nature and your giving heart; those of us who had the opportunity to get to know you feel ourselves to be very fortunate to having had that opportunity; you now have God by your side.

Janice Silverman was a woman who embodied love and generosity in every aspect of her life. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Janice Silverman Obituary, Los Angeles CA, Janice Silverman Has Died – Death – obituary updates/