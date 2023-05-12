Dead – Death – Obituary News : Janice Silverman Remembered: Family and Friends Mourn Loss in Los Angeles

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Janice Silverman Obituary, Death

Janice Silverman was born on Valentine’s Day, and that says it all. She was a person who exuded love. She moved to Bedford in 1978 to marry her husband Donald, and together they raised their four daughters in the town for nearly 40 years. In that time, Janice developed lifelong connections and dominated everyone in tennis.

A Life Full of Love

Janice’s love extended far beyond her family and close friends. She cared about everyone, asking about their latest office meetings and blind dates. To her, every person was important, no matter how distant. Her spouse, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and sister-friends were her delights in life. She cherished every moment and savored the beauty around her until the very end. Even when she received her diagnosis, she took a moment to appreciate the architecture of the hospital, thinking how lovely it was.

A Life of Giving

Janice was an engaged and active person who loved to give. She was always there for her friends and family, and she will be missed for her kind and caring nature. When her grandchildren congratulated her for being such a lovely, caring grandmother, she simply said, “Thank you.” Her love was genuine, and it touched everyone who knew her.

A Life Well-Lived

Janice passed away at the age of 80, or yesod in Hebrew. The basis on which God constructed the world is Yesod. The base upon which Janice erected her family was Janice. She leaves behind her husband, four daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and honorary children. All of her sister’s friends will also miss her deeply.

Surviving Family Members

Janice is survived by her four daughters Susan (Yosef), Laura (Wesley), Jodyne (Sim), and Sarah (Rory), as well as her grandchildren Aliza, Hallel, Adar, Zamir, and Ashira, her nieces and nephews Debi (Joe) and Andy (Laura) and their families, and her honorary children Leslie and her daughters and Rowdy (Beatrice) and their daughters.

A Final Goodbye

Janice Silverman will be remembered for her love, kindness, and generosity. She touched the lives of everyone she met and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Janice.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Janice Silverman Obituary, Los Angeles, CA, Family And Friends Mourns Death – fh memorial/