Jared Strait Obituary: Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

The Alpine Cowboys community is mourning the loss of Jared Strait, who passed away in a car accident early this morning. He was only 25 years old.

A Talented Athlete and a Beloved Member of the Cowboys

Jared was a talented athlete and a beloved member of the Cowboys. During his three seasons with the organization, he was given the opportunity to pitch in the first game of each season.

His passion for the game was evident in everything he did, both on and off the field. He was a true team player, always willing to lend a hand to his teammates and coaches.

Heartfelt Condolences to His Family and Friends

The Cowboys would like to express their heartfelt condolences to Jared’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

We know that Jared will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we want his loved ones to know that they are not alone in their grief. The entire Cowboys community is here for them, ready to offer any support and comfort they may need.

A Game Played in Jared’s Honor

In honor of Jared’s memory, the Cowboys have decided to play tonight’s game against the Weirdos of Austin as scheduled. The game will take place at a different location, but Jared’s name will be added to the lineup card as soon as it is ready.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30, and the local radio station will provide live coverage of the event. We hope that this game will serve as a tribute to Jared’s life and the impact he had on all of us.

Remembering Jared’s Legacy

Jared may be gone, but his legacy lives on through the memories he left behind. He touched the lives of so many people and made a lasting impact on the Cowboys community.

We will always remember Jared’s passion for the game, his dedication to his teammates, and his infectious smile. He will forever be a part of the Cowboys family, and we will never forget the joy he brought to our lives.

Rest in peace, Jared. You will be deeply missed.

