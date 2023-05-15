Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jason Twist’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The World Mourns the Loss of Jason Twist – A Pool Legend

The world of sports lost a true icon on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with the passing of Jason Twist, a well-known World Champion 8-ball pool player. He was a legend in the game, having won the World Eight Ball Championship four times and various other titles throughout his career. His fans and family members are mourning his death, and the cause of his death is yet to be released to the public. In this article, we will look back at the life and career of Jason Twist, the “Tornado” of the pool world.

Who was Jason Twist?

Jason Twist was born on October 29, 1970, in Leicester, England. He started playing pool at a young age, and by the time he was 18, he had turned professional. It wasn’t long before he made his mark on the game, winning the World Eight Ball Championship for the first time in 2000. He went on to win the title three more times in 2006, 2008, and 2013, making him one of the most successful players in the history of the game.

Twist was known for his quick and aggressive style of play, earning him the nickname “Tornado.” He was also a skilled trick shot artist and represented England in various international tournaments. In 2022, he won gold for England in both the singles and team events at the ALBI World Championships and was crowned ALBI World Champion.

How did Jason Twist die? What was the cause of his death?

While the cause of Jason Twist’s death is yet to be released, his family and fans are mourning the loss of a true legend. His contributions to the game of pool will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Whether you were an avid fan or just someone who enjoyed watching the game, Jason Twist was a true icon of the sport and will be missed by all.

Jason Twist Obituary

Jason Twist will always be remembered as one of the greatest 8-ball pool players of all time. His passion for the game and his dedication to his profession made him an inspiration to many young players. As the world mourns his passing, we can all take comfort in the fact that his legacy will live on through the game he loved and the players he inspired. Rest in peace, Jason Twist, the Tornado of the pool world.

Tributes Pours to Jason Twist on Social Media

Jack Whelan

I can’t actually believe what I’m seeing. Legend is used far to often nowadays but the pool world has lost a true legend today. I had the pleasure of playing him in a world final and I remember his words to me after I won like it was this morning What a guy on and off the table. My thoughts are with jason’s family at this horrible time x

Carl Fitzsimon

Totally devastated to learn today of the passing of a great pool player and one of our Masters tour players, multiple world champion, great friend and even greater person..R.I.P Jason Twist

Jason Twist was also a respected veteran of the pool world. He was a mentor to many young players and played a key role in the development of the game in England. He also served as a board member for several pool organizations, including the World Pool Association and the Professional Pool Players Association.

FAQs:

Who was Jason Twist?

Jason Twist was a well-known World Champion 8-ball pool player. He won World Eight Ball Championship in 2000, 2006, 2008 and 2013.

What was the cause of Jason Twist death?

Jason Twist was a true icon of the sport, While the cause of Jason Twist’s death is yet to be released, his family and fans are mourning the loss of a true legend.

