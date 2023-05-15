Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jason Twist’s Death: Bio, Age, and Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jason “Tornado” Twist, a Four-Time World Champion in 8-Ball Pool, Passed Away at the Age of 55

Jason Twist, a well-known World Champion 8-ball pool player who won the title four times, passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 55. Carl “Houdini” Morris, a buddy and fellow ball pool player, posted the heartbreaking news with an emotional message on Facebook.

How Did Jason Twist Die?

The precise Jason Twist cause of death hasn’t been revealed, yet. As soon as we find out more information, we’ll update this story. Jason Twist was regarded as having a friendly personality. Many people must be curious to know the Jason Twist cause of death in light of the recent news.

Our staff does not confirm any rumors regarding the news, but you can be sure that we are doing everything in our power to gather relevant information about the tragedy and present the most recent updates as quickly as possible; nevertheless, remember that family privacy should be respected.

Who was Jason Twist?

Jason “Tornado” Twist won the 8-ball pool world championship four times. By defeating Roger Demortier (France) and Jeremy Hooper (Cornwall, England), he won the WEPF World Rules World Championship twice, in 2000 and 2002, as well as the IPA World Professional Seniors (over 40) Championship twice, in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The WEPF World Rules World Championship was also won by Twist in 2000 and 2002. He resides in the English town of Ilfracombe, which is part of the North Devon county.

Twist started playing at the age of 12, and he set himself the audacious goal of winning the world championship. The Devonian, who was already an England international and a Brunswick Masters champion, beat Stacey Vine and Terry Hunt in decisive frames in front of the cameras to advance to the 1995 WEPF World 8-Ball Pool Championship final in Chorley.

The following four times he reached the final — in 1995, 2003, 2008, and 2015 — he lost to Daz Ward, Chris Melling, Gareth Potts, and Jack Whelan. Along with competing for the England national pool team from 1989 to 2009, when they won 12 international team championships, he also won three titles at the European level, bringing his total number of world championships to 16.

Tributes Pour In for Jason Twist

Upon hearing the news of Jason Twist’s death, tributes began to pour in from around the world. The 8-ball pool associations posted a Facebook memorial to Jason Twist in which they expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

The Westmeath 8-ball pool association wrote, “RIP Jason Twist. A World Champion of our sport, taken way too soon. We had the pleasure of having Jason over for an exhibition in conjunction with AIT at Charlie Brown’s Athlone about 8 years ago. A legend of our sport! A Gentleman! RIP”

Meanwhile, Ultimate Pool Ireland wrote, “Heartbreaking news to hear about the untimely passing of a true great of the game, The Tornado – Jason Twist. An inspiration to young players, his attitude on and off the table earned him the most deserved title of LEGEND. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with his family. RIP Jason Twist “

Similarly, the Malta Blackball Federation wrote, “Malta joins the international pool community in passing out condolences to our English friends after World Masters Champion and veteran Jason Twist sadly passed away today. Back in 2016, Jason made his return to blackball on the professional circuit which was held in Malta and also won the major tournament on his debut. He also cemented himself among the blackball greats in the Masters in the World Championships 2022 when he won gold in both singles and team events for England. Rest in peace Jason “

The World Blackball Champions 2022 wrote, “It is with great sadness that we have learned the passing of Jason Twist. Such a fantastic ambassador player for our game, all our thoughts are with his family and friends may he rest in peace.”

The North Somerset County Pool also expressed their sorrow, writing, “All of us at North Somerset were shocked to hear about the passing of a legend. Jason was not only a phenom of the game but a genuinely nice man with it. We always enjoy our games with Devon, having seen him only last month showing his quality on the baize and his class off it. We can only imagine the huge impact on all his teammates. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. RIP Jason ‘Tornado’ Twist”

Conclusion

Jason Twist was a legend in the world of 8-ball pool, winning the world championship four times and earning numerous other titles throughout his career. His friendly personality and skill on the table made him an inspiration to many young players. His passing is a great loss to the pool community, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

