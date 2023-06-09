Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jason Twist’s Death: Cause and Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Death of Jason Twist: A Legend in the World of Pool

The sports world is mourning the loss of Jason Twist, a renowned 8-ball pool world champion who passed away on May 14th, 2023. His cause of death has not been disclosed yet, leaving fans and friends wondering how he died. His family is currently grieving and details about his funeral are not known.

Jason Twist’s Cause of Death

Jason Twist’s cause of death has not been revealed yet. His close friend, Carl “Houdini” Morris, shared the sad news on Facebook but did not disclose how Twist died. His family and friends are currently mourning the loss of the world champion 8-ball pool player.

Who Was Jason Twist?

Jason Twist was a legend in the world of pool, known as ‘Tornado’ for his marvellous career achievements. He won the World Championship in 8-ball pool four times and the WEPF World Rules World Championship twice. He also claimed victory in the IPA World Professional Seniors Championship and the Blackball Rules. He won the IPA championship twice, in 2015 and 2016.

Twist was based in Ilfracombe, a coastal town in North Devon, England, where he practiced his skills and established himself as a legend in the 8-ball pool world. He represented the England National pool team from 1989 to 2009 and played a key role in their several wins. Over the span of his career, he claimed a staggering 12 world-team titles.

Jason Twist’s Legacy

Jason Twist’s legacy in the world of pool is one for generations to come. He was undeniably one of the greatest legends in the game, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered. His loved ones, as well as the pool community, will feel his absence deeply.

Tributes for Jason Twist are pouring in online, with fans and friends sharing their memories of the world champion 8-ball pool player. His career achievements will always be remembered, and he will forever be a part of the pool game’s history books.

