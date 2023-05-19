Dead – Death – Obituary News : Javiana Corcino Funeral and Death in Newport News, VA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Javiana Corcino: Obituary and Death Cause

Accepting the unimaginable is something that we do so with a heavy heart. My niece Javiana, who was only 20 years old when she departed, is no longer with us. I pray that my grandfather was there to greet his little child as she made her transfer, and that she is now one of the angels who watches over all of us here on earth. Please remember my family in your prayers, especially my sister Tasha Tonique George, my nieces Jesseia Corcino and Briana George, and my stepmother Phyllis Overton, along with a large number of other members of my family who knew and loved Javi.

The Tragic Accident

My niece Javiana, who was only 20 years old when she passed away yesterday, died in a tragic accident. It was unexpected and has left her family in an incredible amount of sadness.

A Selfless and Thoughtful Person

It was obvious that Javiana was a kind and thoughtful person. Anyone who knew her well was aware of the fact that she has a profound concern for other people and is completely selfless. Her sudden passing has left her family in an incredible amount of sadness, and while we are grateful for all of the amazing support, we ask that you respect our privacy in this difficult time.

Helping with Funeral Costs

There are unexpected costs associated with everything that is unexpected. Please use the link below to make a donation if you are able to find it in your heart to do so. I am writing this letter on behalf of her mother, Tasha George, and her sisters to beg for your assistance in raising money so that we can give her a fitting funeral and bury her in an appropriate manner.

All of the money donated will be sent directly to the funeral home, and anything is left over will be provided to her family to help cover any additional costs associated with her passing. During this difficult time, we want you to know how much we appreciate the kindness and generosity you have shown us, and that anything you are able to provide would be of tremendous assistance.

A Call for Assistance

I would appreciate it if you could spread this and text me if you know of any other ways to donate. Respectfully,

My family and I are devastated by the loss of Javiana. We are struggling to come to terms with her sudden passing, and we know that we will never be the same again. But we are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received in the wake of her death. It means the world to us to know that so many people cared about her and about our family.

If you are able to help us in any way, we would be incredibly grateful. Whether it’s through a donation or simply by keeping us in your thoughts and prayers, every little bit helps. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.

Rest in peace, Javi. We love you and we miss you more than words could ever express.

