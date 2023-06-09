Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jay Ware: Rockford’s Compassionate Advocate

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jay Ware: A Champion for Social Justice and Advocate for Change

The Rockford community is mourning the loss of Jay Ware, a champion for social justice and a vocal advocate for change. Ware, who died at the age of 61, was known for his commitment to making his community a better place.

Rhonda Greer Robinson, Rockford’s NAACP President, described Ware as one of the brightest men she knew who always wanted to have a conversation about how to make their community better. He chaired the civil rights organization’s Criminal Justice Committee before stepping down last year due to health reasons. Despite his retirement, Ware continued to serve his community on several boards, including the Winnebago County Mental Health Board and the city’s Community Relations Committee.

According to Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, Ware was a calming presence, especially during the height of the community protests following the murder of George Floyd in the spring of 2020. Redd said that Ware always looked to understand both sides of what was going on and never passed judgment or leaned towards any particular side until he understood both sides of the coin. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara added that Ware had a unique ability to push people while not being offensive and also trying to find common ground.

Wendy Bennett, who served with Ware on the Mental Health Board, described Ware as someone who was deeply committed to helping people in the criminal justice system who are suffering from mental illness. She said that he was working to come up with better solutions to help these individuals.

Ware was a Rockford native who graduated from Auburn High School, attended Rock Valley College, and retired from Woodward, Inc. as an operations technician. He is survived by his wife, Laura, three children, and two grandchildren.

Laura Ware attributes her husband’s concern for others and his hometown to his upbringing. She said that he came from a wonderful family, and that’s how he was raised and how they raised their children. She added that he just wanted to be somebody who made a difference.

Former State Representative Litesa Wallace said that she will miss having in-depth conversations with Ware. She described him as someone who always found ways to exploit the common and think about ways to be allies with each other, even when they disagreed. Wallace said that she and Ware had more than one conversation about policing and concepts related to policing, as well as how to address root causes of issues in the Black community.

Ware’s death is a great loss to the Rockford community, but his legacy lives on through his advocacy for social justice and his commitment to making his community a better place. He will be remembered as a thoughtful and caring individual who always looked for common ground and worked to find solutions to the challenges facing his community.

News Source : Rockford Register Star

Source Link :Jay Ware had an ear and a heart for the people of Rockford/