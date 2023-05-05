Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jayne Hounslow’s Passing: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jayne Hounslow Obituary – What Happened To Her?

Jayne Hounslow, an eight-year-old girl from Burlington, Ontario, lost her life in a tragic hit-and-run accident on May 3rd, 2023. The incident occurred in the parking lot between Burlington Central Secondary School and Central Public School.

According to reports, Jayne was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

The news of Jayne’s untimely death has left the entire community in shock and grief. People have come together to pay their respects by leaving flowers and stuffed animals at a memorial in her honor.

Jayne Hounslow Death Cause

On May 5th, the Halton Regional Police reported that Jayne was hit by a white SUV while crossing the driveway to attend an event at her school’s east entrance. The SUV failed to stop and quickly turned westbound on Baldwin Street after the collision.

Despite the emergency crews’ timely arrival at the scene, the young child was already in a critical state. The paramedics immediately transported her to the McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, but unfortunately, Jayne passed away there.

Jayne Hounslow Case Update

Following the hit-and-run accident, a local 21-year-old driver was arrested and charged with leaving the crash scene. The driver’s identity has not been made public by the authorities.

The Halton District School Board and the school where the victim studied are heartbroken by the loss. Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also expressed her sympathies and acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

The sudden and tragic loss of Jayne has left the entire community heartbroken. Her memory will be cherished and remembered by all those who knew and loved her.

