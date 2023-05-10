Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jazz Arranger Don Sebesky Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Grammy-Winning Arranger Don Sebesky Dies at 85

Don Sebesky, a renowned arranger who worked with some of the greatest artists in jazz and pop music, passed away on April 29 at the age of 85. Sebesky died at a nursing home due to complications from dementia.

Early Life and Career

Don Sebesky was born on December 10, 1937, in New Jersey. He initially trained on trombone but became a multi-instrumentalist. In his 20s, he worked with well-known names in the industry, such as Maynard Ferguson, Stan Kenton, and Kai Winding. Sebesky spoke about his passion for music in an interview with Marc Myers in 2010. He said, “Music was the only thing I knew or cared about – starting at age 10. In high school, I took up the trombone to get into the marching band.”

Sebesky became involved in the New York recording studios and worked with other trombonists such as Frank Rosolino and Carl Fontana. Sebesky arranged Wes Montgomery’s album Bumpin’ in 1965, which became a significant milestone in his career.

Key Figure at CTI Records

Sebesky became a key figure at CTI Records and worked with George Benson, initially on the album that became his first jazz and R&B chart entry in 1969. Benson wrote on Facebook, “Don Sebesky had arranged beautiful music for the great Wes Montgomery and quite a few of the other superstars on CTI, and I was a fan. His sweetening of the arrangements was so tasty and so significant he turned this little country boy into a respected guitar star!”

Sebesky went on to win three Grammys from 31 nominations and led his own bands. He arranged albums for Chet Baker, Kenny Burrell, Astrud Gilberto, and countless others. He worked on major musical theater productions such as Sinatra at the Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me, Kate, The Goodbye Girl, and Pal Joey.

Memories of Don Sebesky

George Benson continued to praise Sebesky, saying, “His work on the albums The Other Side of Abbey Road and White Rabbit were one of a kind works of art. The Other Side of Abbey Road allowed me to use my singing voice in a way I never dreamed. I admired him from the start, and he never failed to work miracles with my music.”

Sebesky also conducted the NY Symphony Orchestra on a record called My Father, My Son, which Benson recorded for the son of Mr. Mohammed Al Fayed. Benson expressed his gratitude towards Sebesky, saying, “I will always be grateful to the legend, Don Sebesky.”

Final Thoughts

Don Sebesky’s contributions to the music industry have been immense, and his legacy continues to live on. His arrangements have graced some of the most iconic songs in jazz and pop music, and his work has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations. Sebesky will always be remembered as a legendary arranger who helped shape the sound of modern music.

