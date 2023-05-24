Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jazz Bassist Bill Lee’s Mysterious Death at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bill Lee, Jazz Bassist for Duke Ellington and Bob Dylan, Passes Away at 94

Bill Lee, a renowned jazz bassist who played with musical legends like Duke Ellington and Bob Dylan, passed away at the age of 94. According to Variety, he died on Wednesday morning at his home in Brooklyn, New York. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Early Life

William James Edwards Lee was born on July 23, 1928, in Snow Hill, Alabama. His mother, Alberta Grace Edwards, was a concert pianist, while his father, Arnold Wadsworth, was a musician. After graduating from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Bill married his college sweetheart, Jacqueline Shelton, and they had four children together. The family moved to Brooklyn, New York, in 1959.

Music Career

Bill Lee’s music career spanned several decades, during which he worked with many renowned musicians. He played bass for Duke Ellington’s orchestra from 1953 to 1955 and recorded with Bob Dylan on his album “The Times They Are a-Changin'” in 1964. He also worked with artists like Sonny Rollins, Aretha Franklin, and Quincy Jones.

Aside from playing the bass, Bill Lee was also a composer and arranger. He composed the score for Spike Lee’s first four films, including “She’s Gotta Have It” and “Do the Right Thing.” His work on the latter earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for a Grammy Award.

Relationship with Spike Lee

Bill Lee’s son, Spike Lee, is a renowned film director, and the two collaborated on several projects throughout their careers. However, they had a falling out in 1991 when Bill was arrested for possession of heroin. The incident strained their relationship, and they didn’t speak to each other for four years. Bill later said that he was glad he got arrested because it helped him turn his life around.

Legacy

Bill Lee’s contribution to the world of music is immense, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His work as a bassist, composer, and arranger has left an indelible mark on the industry, and his collaborations with legendary musicians have made him a household name. His family, friends, and fans mourn his loss and remember him as a musical genius.

Rest in peace, Bill Lee.

