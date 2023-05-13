Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jazz-inspired painter Wren Panzella passes at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wren Panzella: The Artist Who Brought Jazz and Baseball to Life

Wren Panzella was a renowned artist whose vibrant canvases, often depicting jazz or baseball scenes, graced the walls of galleries, restaurants, and private collections across the Capital Region of New York for more than three decades. Her work was instantly recognizable as Panzella’s, and she became a beloved figure in the local art scene. She died suddenly on May 8, 2022, at the age of 69, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and passion.

A Constant Presence in the Gallery

John Froebel-Parker, who ran a gallery on Lark Street in Albany for more than a decade, starting in 1991, often had at least one Panzella painting on his walls. He recalled that customers would often tell him, “The painting is moving. It’s coming off the canvas.” Panzella’s popularity peaked in the 1990s, and customers would buy scores of her paintings annually. In 2000, she told the Times Union that she had sold 52 works the previous year, priced from $100 to $2,000.

Froebel-Parke said that Panzella was a constant presence in his gallery. “A painting would be there for a while, it would sell, and another would take its place. She was always popular with customers.” He and a friend helped arrange for Panzella to be chosen as the first official artist of the Antibes Jazz Festival on the French Riviera in 1997.

A True Artist

William Jaeger, a Times Union art critic, visited Panzella’s home studio some years ago and was struck by her dedication to her craft. “Wren was a true artist. She lived it. She appreciated. Her work and her life were one,” he said.

Born on Long Island in 1953, Panzella was the only arts-minded sibling among four siblings who excelled in math and science. She dropped out of art college after a year and worked in various jobs before returning to art after taking a lithography course at the University at Albany. Although she worked in various mediums, she was best known for her glass-transfer paintings, which required her to work essentially in reverse from traditional painting. For a glass-transfer work, she would paint the foreground first, moving back through the layers of the scene, painting the background last. Once finished, she would apply adhesive to paper or canvas, affix it to the back of the painting on glass, let it dry for 24 hours, soak briefly in water, and then peel away, lifting the paint off the glass.

Capturing the Soul of Jazz

Many of Panzella’s most beloved works depicted jazz scenes, and she was a fixture at local jazz clubs, sketching musicians and using those sketches as the basis for her paintings. Timothy Cahill, who reported on and reviewed visual arts for the Times Union from 1996 to 2004, first got to know Panzella from her role at the University Art Museum before he became aware of her jazz paintings.

“She depicted the intense energy of jazz, no small feat itself, but did more. She celebrated the players and made us feel what it must be like to sit in with the band. Through her intricate use of multiple perspectives and color relationships, she gave to the eye the joy, the rich interplay, and the harmonic complexity that are the soul of jazz,” Cahill said.

Corinna Ripps Schaming, director and chief curator of the University at Albany museum, said the glass-transfer technique was suited to Panzella’s temperament and skills. “It’s a very precarious way of working but one that Wren engaged with and clearly mastered. For her, it opened up new ways of expressing her ideas. She was an extremely passionate and energetic person, and in terms of her artwork, she demonstrated a passion and commitment that captured what I thought was a very intuitive and energetic and improvisational way of responding to the world around her.”

Remembering a Beloved Artist

Panzella’s art touched the lives of many people, from gallery owners to jazz musicians to ordinary fans of her work. Although she is gone, her legacy lives on in the bright, vivid paintings she created. As Jon Gernon, a fellow painter and former gallery director, said, “She was a brilliant artist and a wonderful person, and we are all better for having known her and experienced her work.”

Jazz-inspired art Wren Panzella artwork Vibrant paintings Jazz music and art Tribute to Wren Panzella

News Source : Steve Barnes

Source Link :Artist Wren Panzella, who painted the vibrancy of jazz, has died at 69/