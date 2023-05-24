Dead – Death – Obituary News : JD Majethia shares Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s final moments

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyayam Passes Away in a Tragic Accident

On Monday, the entertainment industry mourned the loss of TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyayam, who passed away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The actress, best known for her role as Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, was on a trip with her fiancé, who survived the accident.

Details of the Accident

According to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia, the couple stopped their car on a curve in the road, thinking the path ahead was narrow. As they gave way to a truck from the opposite direction, it nudged their car, causing it to topple into a valley. Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt and tragically lost her life.

Farewell to a Talented Actress

Vaibhavi’s funeral was held on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai, attended by several industry friends and colleagues. Gautam Rode, who worked with Vaibhavi in the web series Zero KMS, was seen wiping away tears at the crematorium.

Vaibhavi’s Work in Film and Television

Vaibhavi Upadhaya had a promising career in both television and film. She appeared in popular TV shows such as Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? and web series like Please Find Attached and Zero KMS. Her film credits include Chhapaak, City Lights, and Timri.

A Tragic Loss for the Industry

Vaibhavi’s sudden and tragic passing has left a void in the entertainment industry. Her talent and presence will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : DNA Web Team

Source Link :How did Vaibhavi Upadhyaya die? JD Majethia on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star’s final moments: ‘December me shaadi thi…’/