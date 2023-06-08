Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jeff Baugh’s Cause of Death: LA Traffic Reporter Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Traffic Reporter Jeff Baugh Passes Away at the Age of 81

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jeff Baugh, a veteran traffic reporter who took his last breath at the age of 81 on Tuesday night. His sudden death has left many people in shock and pain, as no one thought their beloved person would leave the world like this.

Jeff Baugh was a beloved member of his family and well-respected in the industry. He was better known for his kind nature and dedication to his work. Baugh started reporting for KFWB in 1986 and served almost exclusively for the station. He later worked for KFI at the time of his passing.

Jeff Baugh’s Career

Jeff Baugh was an air traffic reporter for Metro from January 1989 to December 12, 1991. Bill Gaines, the regional director of operations for Metro, notified Baugh and other staff members in November 1991 that KFWB would not be renewing its contract with Metro. Gaines promised to keep Baugh employed, and he continued working as a traffic reporter for KFI.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Jeff Baugh passed away after struggling with lung cancer. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and well-wishers heartbroken. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his work and kind nature.

Tributes and Condolences

Since the news of Jeff Baugh’s passing went out on social media platforms, many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him. He was a beloved member of the community, respected in his field, and will be missed by all who knew him.

May Jeff Baugh’s soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Jeff Baugh’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the industry. He was an excellent reporter, a wonderful person, and a kind-hearted individual. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Jeff Baugh’s family and loved ones. We hope they find comfort and solace during this difficult time.

Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.

Jeff Baugh traffic reporter Los Angeles traffic news Traffic reporting career Veteran traffic journalist Obituary for Jeff Baugh

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Jeff Baugh Cause of Death? Veteran Los Angeles Traffic Reporter Jeff Baugh Dies/