Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jeff Baugh’s Death: Tributes for Veteran Traffic Reporter (60 characters)

Remembering Jeff Baugh: A Legendary Airborne Traffic Reporter

The news of Jeff Baugh’s passing on Tuesday evening has left Southern California in deep sorrow. For many years, Baugh was a familiar voice on KFI, KNX, and KFWB, helping people navigate through countless sig alerts, freeway tie-ups, and massive brush fires.

Jeff Baugh began his career in 1986 as a journalist and joined KFWB. He quickly became an integral part of the station’s news coverage and was hailed by former program director Andy Ludlum as the station’s secret weapon. Baugh spent a long period at KNX News from 2008 to 2017, where he had many friends and colleagues.

Pete Demetriou, a journalist who worked with Baugh, remembers him as having an encyclopedic knowledge of the road system. “He could actually paint word pictures that would make a difference to a person who was actually driving in their car,” Demetriou said. “He would explain where the problem was and, more importantly, how to get around it in such a language that you could sit there, make up your mind and say, ‘you know what? I better listen to this guy and I better turn or I’d better get off here right now.’”

Jennifer York, who worked with Baugh as a traffic reporter at Channel Five, remembers him as a warm hug. Whenever she was grounded while flying, Baugh would come over and give her a hug at the airport, and they would eat doughnuts together.

Despite his popularity and success, Baugh never lost his sense of humor and humility. He was always willing to help others, and his colleagues remember him as a mentor and friend.

While the cause of Jeff Baugh’s death has not been officially confirmed, it is suggested that he had been struggling with age-related ailments, and his health had been declining continuously. Southern California has lost a radio legend and a great man who connected with listeners across the region like no other.

The outpouring of condolences on social media is a testament to the impact that Jeff Baugh had on the community. Many of his colleagues and listeners have expressed their sadness at his passing and offered their sympathies to his family and friends.

In conclusion, Jeff Baugh’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. His dedication to his craft, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to helping others will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

