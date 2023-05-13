Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jena Marie Flammia Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Loss: Remembering Jena Marie Flammia

On Saturday, tragedy struck when Jena Marie Flammia, a 23-year-old woman from Burlington, Vermont, was involved in a fatal accident. According to reports from the state police, the accident occurred just before 11:15 a.m. in Burlington, near the intersection of Spielman Highway and Belden Road.

The Accident

The accident involved a Subaru Crosstrek and a motorcycle, with the driver of the Crosstrek allegedly causing the collision when he turned onto Belden Road from Route 4. Jena Marie Flammia was a passenger on the motorcycle, and she sustained serious injuries. She was transported to the UConn Hospital, but unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries and passed away.

The rider of the motorcycle, whose identity has not been released, also suffered major injuries and was taken to the Hartford Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Crosstrek sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the UConn Hospital for treatment as well.

A Life Cut Short

Jena Marie Flammia was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her. Her sudden and tragic death has left her family, friends, and community in shock and mourning. Her obituary describes her as a kind and compassionate person who loved spending time with her family, friends, and animals.

She was engaged to be married and had a bright future ahead of her. Her sudden passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment we have.

An Investigation Underway

The collision is currently being investigated by law enforcement, and more information about the accident may be released in the coming days or weeks. The cause of the accident is not yet known, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver of the Crosstrek.

A Community in Mourning

Jena Marie Flammia’s death has sent shockwaves through her community in Burlington and beyond. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of her. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her funeral and support her fiancé during this difficult time.

Her sudden passing is a tragic reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to hold our loved ones close. Jena Marie Flammia will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

In Conclusion

The loss of Jena Marie Flammia is a tragedy that has affected her family, friends, and community deeply. Her obituary describes her as a kind and compassionate person who was loved by all who knew her. Her sudden passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment we have.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jena Marie Flammia’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all who knew her.

Jena Marie Flammia tribute Jena Marie Flammia funeral arrangements Jena Marie Flammia cause of death Jena Marie Flammia memorial service Jena Marie Flammia condolences

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Jena Marie Flammia Obituary, Death, Jena Marie Flammia has passed away – obituary updates/