Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jenna Marbles: Alive or Dead? Hoax Debunked.

Is Jenna Marbles Dead or Alive? The Truth Behind the Rumours

Recently, the public has been curious about the well-known YouTuber, comedian, and actor, Jenna Marbles. Rumours about her have gone viral over the internet, leading fans to worry about her. In this article, we will provide all the information regarding Jenna Marbles and address the ongoing rumours.

Who is Jenna Marbles?

Jenna Mourey, better known by her stage name Jenna Marbles, is a popular YouTuber who began posting humorous videos, vlogs, and skits in 2010. With over 19 million subscribers and 3 billion views on her YouTube channel, Jenna is well-known for her movies that cover a range of topics, including relationships, pets, and aesthetics. She is also known for her love of dogs and has multiple dogs, including her famous Chihuahua, Mr Marbles.

Is Jenna Marbles Dead or Alive?

Despite rumours circulating the internet, Jenna Marbles is still alive. She retired from her YouTube channel in June 2020 after receiving criticism for previous videos that were deemed disrespectful. In her statement, she expressed regret for any harm caused and stated that she would no longer be contributing to the platform’s content. She is currently not accessible on any other social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Many fans have asked Jenna to come back and produce new content, but she has not responded to any posts on social media or other platforms. Viewers expressed their disappointment at Jenna’s absence from the Met Gala in 2023, and some have questioned her health due to a lack of information about her.

The Truth About the Death Rumours

Some individuals have created a hoax claiming that Jenna Marbles has passed away, causing concern amongst her fans and the public. However, these rumours are entirely false, and neither Jenna’s loved ones nor her family has confirmed any such news. It is not uncommon for famous people to be the subject of death hoaxes, and Jenna is still very much alive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jenna Marbles is still alive, and the rumours regarding her death are entirely false. While she has retired from her YouTube channel and is not active on any other social media platforms, her fans continue to show their love for her and express their hope that she will one day return to producing content.

News Source : Techverdant

Source Link :Is Jenna Marbles dead or alive? YouTuber Death hoax debunked/