Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jenna Marbles: Dead or Alive?

Is Jenna Marbles Dead?

Viewers have been curious to learn if Jenna Marbles dead news is accurate or not. Learn about her current health condition via this article.

Who is Jenna Marbles?

Jenna Marbles, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, is a popular YouTuber, comedian, and actress. Jenna is best known for her comedic videos, vlogs, and skits on her YouTube channel, which she started in 2010.

Jenna’s YouTube channel has over 19 million subscribers and over 3 billion views. Her videos cover various topics, including beauty, relationships, pets, and more. Jenna is also known for her love of dogs and has several of them, including her famous Chihuahua, Mr. Marbles.

Is Jenna Marbles Dead or Alive?

No, Jenna Marbles is not dead. She is currently 36 years old. She has been away from the Internet for over three years, so people are curious whether she is doing fine.

In June 2020, Jenna announced her departure from her YouTube channel after receiving criticism for past videos that were deemed offensive. She apologized for any hurt she may have caused and said she would be stepping back from creating content on the platform.

She is not only on Youtube, but she also is not available on any other social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Marbles’ fans have expressed a desire for her to return and create new content, but she has not acknowledged or responded to their comments on social media or other platforms.

Death Hoax – What Happened to Jenna Marbles?

There has been certain information that has made people wonder about the Youtuber’s health. But the info about her death is just a hoax that a small user has made to gain public attention.

It is common for famous personalities to have death hoaxes, but Jenna is alive, and the hoax you have been following has not been confirmed by her family or loved once.

In public, no information is shared regarding her health, which means there are no serious issues about her health to be concerned about. Marbles may be doing well with her health condition, and fans eagerly await her return to the internet.

Jenna Marbles’ Hiatus from YouTube

Jenna Marbles announced in June 2020 that she would be stepping back from YouTube. She stated that she did not want to continue creating content that could cause harm or perpetuate negativity and that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from her channel.

Since then, Jenna has not posted new videos on her channel or shared any updates on her social media accounts. It is unclear whether she will return to creating content in the future. But her fans are still expecting her to be back with the content.

No official information about Jenna being back with her content anytime soon.

Conclusion

Jenna Marbles is not dead. The news about her death is just a hoax. After her announcement of taking a hiatus from YouTube, she has been away from social media platforms for over three years. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to creating content, but there is no official information about her return. We hope she is doing well with her health condition and taking the time to prioritize her well-being.

