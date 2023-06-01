Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jennifer Ellis Passes Away: Cause of Death Reported by The Guardian

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jennifer Ellis Obituary: Remembering a Fighter

Jennifer Ellis, a resident of Akron, Ohio, passed away on December 21, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was a fighter for a significant portion of her life and will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and her devoted pet dog, Bella. Jennifer spent her entire life in the same geographical area, where she was born and raised.

A Life Remembered

Jennifer’s parents, Donald and Marian Childs, her brother, Andrew Childs, and her boyfriend, Dan Gordon, are among those who will miss her deeply after her passing. Unfortunately, her brother Michael Childs had already left this world before her, and he was the person who came immediately before her. Jennifer’s family and friends will have the opportunity to pay their respects to her at the Hummel Funeral Home in Akron, located at 500 East Exchange Street, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, between four and six o’clock in the evening.

Jennifer was a fighter, not only in her battle with cancer, but also in her personal and professional life. She was a dedicated employee and a loyal friend. She had a passion for helping others and always put their needs before her own. Her warm smile and infectious personality will be remembered by all those who knew her.

A Final Resting Place

The private burial service for Jennifer will take place in the East Liberty Cemetery, located in the city of Green. Memorial contributions can be made in place of flowers to the Humane Society of Summit County, at 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087, or to the Akron Area Intergroup Council of AA, at 775 N Main St, Akron, Ohio 44310. Both of these organizations are located in Ohio and can be found within the state.

Remembering Jennifer Ellis

Jennifer will always be remembered for her strength, resilience, and compassion. She fought bravely until the very end and touched the lives of many people. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. She will be missed by all those who knew her, but her legacy will live on through the memories she created and the lives she touched.

Rest in peace, Jennifer Ellis.

Jennifer Ellis death Jennifer Ellis obituary notice Remembering Jennifer Ellis Jennifer Ellis funeral arrangements Tributes to Jennifer Ellis

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Jennifer Ellis Obituary, Jennifer Ellis Has Passed Away, Cause Of Death – the guardian obits/