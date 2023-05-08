Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jennifer Florentino Passes Away – Condolences Offered

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jennifer Florentino Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Woman Passionate About Golf and Family

On Thursday, May 4, Jennifer Florentino (Donovan), a native of New Hope, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at Doylestown Hospital at the age of 66. Born on April 1, 1957, to Anielo and Betty Florentino in Abington, Pennsylvania, Jennifer was married to Mark Donovan for over 34 years.

A Multifaceted Life

Jennifer held various jobs throughout her life, from a licensed real estate agent to a bank teller at Third Federal Bank to a co-owner of a successful firm with her husband. However, her primary passion was golf, and she found great delight in participating in the Women’s Golf Association at Jericho National Golf Club, spending time with her family, and taking beach vacations.

She placed a high value on the relationships she made at the golf club and Cornerstone Health & Fitness. Despite numerous health problems, Jennifer persevered and earned her degree from Shippensburg University, where she maintained a 4.0 GPA and membership in the National Honor Society.

Everyone who met Jennifer warmed up to her wicked sense of humor and infectious grin. She inspired admiration for her athleticism, tenacity, and unique character. Although she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Mick Donovan (Susanne), Jennifer is survived by her husband Mark, sister Susan (Eric), and brother-in-law Gregg Donovan (Reen). She also left behind a large number of nieces and nephews.

Celebrating Jennifer’s Life

Family and friends are invited to John F. Givnish of Buckingham, 4886 York Rd., Buckingham, PA 18912, on Thursday, May 11th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for a celebration of Jennifer’s life. The event will be followed by lunch at the Cock’n Bull restaurant in Peddlers Village at 1:00 PM.

Honoring Jennifer’s Memory

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a memorial contribution in Jennifer’s honor to First Tee of Greater Trenton, 750 North Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ 08618.

Jennifer Florentino will be remembered for her love of family, her passion for golf, and her tenacity in the face of adversity. She will be missed by all who knew her.

