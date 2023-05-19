Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jenny Amrein Remembered: Family and Friends Mourn Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jenny Amrein Obituary, Death

Sad news has been announced regarding the passing of Jenny Turner Amrein. She was born on May 8th, 1970, in Erie and was the daughter of Barbara (Dylewski) Turner and the late Norvin Turner of Erie. She graduated from Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Missouri in 1988.

Work and Interests

Jenny worked at Saint Vincent Hospital for a number of years in various positions before moving on to work in the Erie County Courthouse. She was known for having a kind heart and enjoying being around people, especially those she helped and worked with. Jenny was also a dedicated fan of both the Kansas City Chiefs football team and the NASCAR racing series.

Family and Survivors

Jenny’s paternal grandparents Edward and Doris Dylewski, along with Edward, James, and Stephen Dylewski, passed away before she was born. Her father, Norvin Turner, also passed away before her. She is survived by her loving mother and her son Brandon (Christina) Leuellen, both of Chesapeake, Virginia. Additionally, she is survived by her aunt Mary Ann Sunseri (Ron) and uncle Larry Dylewski (Michelle), both of New York, as well as numerous cousins and her cat Reynolds.

Visitation and Funeral

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, located at 1595 West 38th Street, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the funeral service starts at 6 p.m. The burial will take place in the Erie County Memorial Gardens after a private ceremony.

Donations and Memorials

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jenny’s memory to French Creek Animal Rescue, located at 13869 US-19, Waterford, Pennsylvania 16441. Memorial money can be sent to this address.

In Conclusion

Jenny Amrein will be missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of people, and dedication to her favorite sports teams. Rest in peace, Jenny.

