Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jensen Ackles Confirms Soldier Boy’s Death

HINTS OF SOLDIER BOY’S RETURN IN THE BOYS: JENSEN ACKLES TEASES FUTURE OF THE SERIES

People have been asking, “Did Soldier Boy die?” ever since then, and Jensen Ackles might have given the answer to this question. In a recent interview, Ackles teased the future of the series, saying that Soldier Boy is not dead.

The Boys’ third season on Prime Video was tough. Every season, the program finds new and innovative methods to further its humorous, socially conscious view of superheroes. This season was no exception, as it would swiftly switch from making you feel sorry to feeling angry, tense, and shocking laughter.

Ackles was willing to talk to Awards Radar about playing Soldier Boy. Let’s answer your question, did Soldier Boy die?

Did Soldier Boy die? Let’s take a detailed look

After that confusing season 3 conclusion, Jensen Ackles hints at Soldier Boy’s return to The Boys franchise. As one of the series’ most potent antagonists, Ackles joined the Prime Video smash in its third episode, reuniting with Supernatural creator and The Boys showrunner.

Soldier Boy was surreptitiously betrayed by his group and taken prisoner by the Soviets so that Homelander could take Soldier Boy’s post at Vought. Ackles’ character was hired to stop the man who succeeded him, but he proved to be too strong. Despite being put back inside his gassed capsule in his final appearance, he is still very much alive and active in The Boys season 4’s plot.

Ackles is questioned about the rumors that Soldier Boy may return in The Boys’ Gen V spinoff during an interview with Awards Radar. The Supernatural alum doesn’t disclose any new information, but he does tease his return to the popular Prime Video show by saying that his character is “not dead”: “There’s some things out there. I’m not allowed to give anything out, but we’ll just say that Soldier Boy is not dead. Thank God,” Ackles said. Here is your answer to the “Did Soldier Boy die?” question!

Ackles leaked it in the interview

Now that you know the answer to your “Did Soldier Boy die?” question, let’s move on to the interview that Ackels gave to Awards Radar.

“So I started to kind of dive into just reading accounts of other people’s PTSD, whether it was from trauma, from an accident, or whether it was war related, or whether it was child abuse related. And, it seems so specific and so tailored to that individual, that I felt like, I would just be mirroring somebody else’s PTSD, if I kind of read into it too much.

So I backed away from diving too deep into that research and just kind of read and had conversations with Kripke. Read the backstory on Soldier Boy, obviously, knowing where he was coming from knowing what he had gone through,” he said, when asked on playing a character with PTSD/Shell Shock.

You know, he’s somebody who deals with things much differently than someone in today’s society. And it wasn’t something that existed in his era. It wasn’t something that they talked about in his era. So he just muscled up and just dealt with it. That was something that I think was a really interesting dialogue on what we all currently know as PTSD.

And I love the fact that they call it shell shock, you know, that it didn’t really have a name, much like the term anxiety. That doesn’t exist in his world. He’s like, No, you mean you’re scared. And I wanted to bring that kind of gruff, almost uneducated version of it to the character,” he continued his words.

Conclusion

The Boys fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Soldier Boy is not dead and that there is a possibility of him returning to the series. Ackles’ portrayal of the character and his experiences with PTSD/Shell Shock add a unique layer to the show’s social commentary. The Boys’ fourth season will undoubtedly be as engaging and entertaining as the previous ones, thanks to its excellent cast and crew.

