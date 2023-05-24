Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jentye Ramos Passes Away – Death Cause & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jentye Ramos Obituary: A Tribute to a Young Life Cut Short

Remembering Jentye Ramos

On May 19, 2021, Jentye Ramos passed away at the young age of 19. It is with great sadness that we share this news with you. Jentye was my lovely niece, and her passing has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. She had a heart of gold and was always ready to share her love with everyone she met.

Supporting the Family

Many people have reached out to us to express their condolences and offer assistance. To help us lay our Angel to rest, we have set up a GoFundMe account and a Cashapp account. If you would like to contribute, please use one of these accounts. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

A Vigil in Memory of Jentye

A vigil will be held in memory of Jentye on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:45 pm in the courtyard of Los Lunas High School. Candles will be provided for the event. We ask that everyone wear purple to honor the guardian angel who now watches over us. Our family is grateful for the support and sympathy we have received during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Jentye Ramos will always hold a special place in our hearts. Her kindness, compassion, and love touched everyone she met. Although she was taken from us far too soon, we will never forget her and the impact she had on our lives. Rest in peace, Jentye.

