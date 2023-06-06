Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jermilyn Gardner’s Death: Missing Student Found Deceased

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jermilyn Gardner: A Life Cut Short

Disappearance and Tragic End

Jermilyn Gardner was a 16-year-old boy whose name first appeared in the media after news broke of his disappearance. The police department said Gardner was found dead at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday night, which came as a shock to his family and friends. Tributes and messages of condolence for the devastated family are pouring in on various social media handles.

Obituary and Funeral Services

Jermilyn Gardner of Davenport’s obituary is part of people’s research as the young boy recently passed away. Apparently, Gardner disappeared for two hours in the pond and was later discovered. His cousin Armani Culbreath set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe, and at the time of this post, over $17,000 has been raised. Culbreath also mentioned that if anyone wants to donate directly to Jermilyn’s dad, then they can send money to Jermilyn’s dad’s cash app. Other than that, Jermilyn’s funeral and memorial services have not been shared, but will be updated soon.

Cause of Death and Investigation

Jermilyn Gardner’s cause of death is related to drowning, as the missing student disappeared for two hours on Saturday while swimming in the pond. Following this, Bettendorf firefighters and Bettendorf police launched a boat to assist in the search for the missing teenager. Two hours after he disappeared, officials were able to find the boy at 8:27 p.m. Unfortunately, the missing person was found deceased. Additionally, the investigation regarding this matter is ongoing, and the police department will provide more updates soon.

Remembering Jermilyn Gardner

Jermilyn Gardner was a 16-year-old boy from the United States of America. He attended Davenport West High School and was an athletic guy. Additionally, Gardner was playing basketball and was in his senior year. Moreover, Jermilyn was considered one of the most important players in his team as he helped them win a few titles. Other than that, Gardner was a family member who had strong ties to many people. Her disappearance has left everyone sad, and netizens are sharing sweet words with Gardner on social media.

A Final Word

Jermilyn Gardner’s tragic death is a reminder of how fragile life can be. It also highlights the importance of water safety, especially during the summer months. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the Davenport West High School community during this very difficult time. May Jermilyn Gardner rest in peace.

News Source : Esajaelina

Source Link :Davenport Jermilyn Gardner Obituary & Cause of Death: Missing Student Found Dead/