Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jerome Leedy’s Cause of Death?

Remembering Jerome Leedy: A Life Devoted to Rugby League

The rugby community has been rocked by the sudden passing of Jerome Leedy, who died on April 13, 2023. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, what is clear is that the former Australian junior representative and Brisbane Broncos player was loved and respected by all who knew him.

A Passion for Rugby League

Born and raised in Queensland, Jerome’s love for rugby league started early on. He honed his skills while attending State School and Wavell State High School, and eventually made his mark on the field as a prominent player for the Brisbane Natives.

Despite being an underrated player, Jerome was a hard worker who always got the job done without fuss. He was dedicated to the sport and played for Australia at the junior level.

A Friend to All

Away from the field, Jerome was known for his outgoing personality and infectious smile. He had a way of lighting up any room he entered and was always eager to lend a supportive ear. Friends and family were top priority for him, and he loved nothing more than spending time with loved ones in his free time.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Jerome’s death came as a shock to everyone who knew him. The rugby community mourned the loss of one of its own, with messages of condolences pouring in from all over the world. Jerome’s family, however, chose to keep details of his death private, opting to grieve in peace.

Ceferina Leedy Villarin, a close family member, shared an obituary on Facebook and expressed the family’s gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received. The family has also set up a fund to cover the costs of Jerome’s funeral and is planning to hold a service on April 28, 2023, which will be streamed online for those unable to attend.

A Legacy to Remember

Jerome Leedy may be gone, but his legacy and spirit live on in the hearts of those who knew him. His contributions to the sport of rugby league and his unwavering dedication will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a friend, mentor, and inspiration to all who crossed his path.