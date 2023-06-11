Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jerry O’Donoghue Passes Away: Death Cause & Recent News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry O’Donoghue Obituary, Death

The news of Jerry O’Donoghue, our renowned branch president, dying away today has left all of us in a state of profound sadness. He will be sorely missed by everyone. At each of our many gatherings held in Ballybrack over the years, he never failed to extend an exceptionally warm welcome, making sure that the stove was lit and the kettle was boiling. He was such a deserving winner that the IDHBA Breeders Award was given to him in 2011.

Early Career

On the recommendation of Billy Cotter, Jerry O’Donoghue purchased “Rochestown Lady,” an Irish Draught filly, as his first horse in the year 1984. The O’Toole family of Louisbourgh, County Mayo, is responsible for the breeding of Rochestown Lady, who was sired by Kingsway Diamond and was produced from a Skippy mare. Despite the fact that she only had a brief career as a breeder, she was successful enough to produce a colt named “Holy Diamond” by Holycross.

Successes

This horse has since gone on to gain 112 SJAI jumping points for his owner, Denis Flannelly. Additionally, she gave birth to a filly sired by Ceridigion who finished in second place under saddle at the RDS. Again relying on Billy Cotter’s guidance, Jerry made his second purchase at the Ballinasloe horse fair in 1986, this time for a filly named “Rochestown Gold.”

Rochestown Gold

The sire of Rochestown Gold was Corrundulla Star, and his dam was May Jane 3rd, who was sired by Atlantic Boy. She was raised in Oranmore, which is located in the county of Galway by John Madden. Not only did Rochestown Gold go on to be an amazing show mare for Gerry and his family, earning numerous titles and awards, including triumphs at National Irish Draught Shows and the Aer Rianta sponsored National Irish Draught Mare Championship at Carbery Show, but she also proved to be an extremely productive broodmare.

Legacy

Jerry O’Donoghue’s passion for horses and breeding has left a lasting legacy in the Irish Draught Horse world. His dedication and hard work have led to the creation of some of the most successful horses in the industry. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his unwavering commitment to the breed. His family and friends have lost a beloved member of their community, and the horse world has lost a true legend.

In conclusion

The passing away of Jerry O’Donoghue has left a void that will be difficult to fill. His contributions to the Irish Draught Horse world have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of breeders and horse enthusiasts. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in the horses that he helped to create and in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

