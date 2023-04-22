Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jerry Riffell Has Passed Away: Obituary and Death Cause

Jerry Riffell, age undisclosed, has passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry J. Riffell at the age of 75. Jerry was a resident of Ansonia, Ohio and passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, while receiving care at Wayne Health Care in Greenville, Ohio.

Early Life and Family

Jerry was born on September 16, 1947 in Greenville, Ohio. He was the son of the late Russell Riffell and Jackie Warner Riffell. He experienced the loss of his parents and siblings-in-law Louie Maloy, Gary Ungericht, Terry Ungericht, and Sis Prashun before him.

Education and Career

Jerry graduated from Ansonia High School in 1966. He began his career at Westinghouse before moving on to pursue auto body repair. He was also employed at Moody’s Auto Sales.

Community Involvement

Jerry was active in the local chapter of the Sons of the American Legion, which is chapter 353 in Ansonia. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes on his friends and family. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. He was known for his love of card games, which he frequently participated in with others.

Surviving Family

Jerry is survived by his wife Bill Brenda Riffell, whom he was married to for 45 years. He is also survived by his sons, Jeremiah “JJ” Riffell and Kris Riffell, as well as his grandchildren, Dylan, Gavin, DJ, Yukhan, Madison, Landyn, and Alexis. Jerry’s surviving siblings include his sister Sharon Maloy and brother Rick Riffell. Other surviving family members include sisters-in-law Connie Marker and Carol Ungericht, as well as brother-in-law Ray Prashuhn.

Memorial Service

A memorial service honoring Jerry’s life will take place at the Ansonia American Legion on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The family has requested that attendees bring a covered dish and a story about Jerry.