Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jerry Simpson Leonard Passes Away: Updates

Jerry Simpson Leonard Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

On May 22, 2023, Jerry Simpson Leonard passed away at the age of 87 in his hometown of Boonville, Indiana. Born on March 5, 1936, to Roy Leonard and Nora (Simpson) Leonard, Jerry spent most of his life working on the family farm and contributing to his community.

A Life of Service

After graduating from Tennyson High School in 1954, Jerry worked as a school bus driver and later as an employee at the Squaw Creek Mine for 15 years before retiring in 1997. He was also a dedicated member of the Baker Chapel United Methodist Church for over 65 years, as well as an active member of several organizations, including the UMWA Local 1189, Strangers Rest Lodge 240 F & AM, Scottish Rite, Hadi Shrine Temple, and Scottish Rite.

A Family Man

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Aileen Tremper and LeRoy Leonard, his siblings Dorothy McLaughlin, Louise Lamping, and Barbara Leslie, his great-granddaughter Alexis Simmons, and his sons-in-law Ron Groenert and David Burch. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emma Sue (Marshall) Leonard, his children Debra Groenert of Evansville, Ruth Ann Burch of Boonville, and Jerry Lee Leonard (Buffy) of McDonough, Georgia, his grandchildren Christopher Groenert (Emilee), Julie Curtis (Chad), Heather Wilson (Brian), Lance Goodrum (Keyonia), and Chelzzie Goodrum, and his great-grandchildren Mason, Grayson, Weston, and Charlotte Groen.

Farewell, Jerry

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at Koehler Funeral Home on May 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on May 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The funeral will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Karen Sureck officiating.

Jerry Simpson Leonard lived a life marked by service, dedication, and love for his family and community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Jerry.

