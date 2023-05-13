Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jerry Springer’s Demise: The Untold Story.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Springer, Host of the Jerry Springer Show, Passes Away at 79

Longtime TV personality Jerry Springer, who helped create the confrontational daytime television genre, died Thursday after a battle with cancer, his reps said. He was 79 years old.

Early Life and Career

Gerald Norman Springer was born on February 13, 1944, in London, England. His family moved to New York when he was five years old. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in political science and earned a law degree from the same institution.

After working as a lawyer and serving on Cincinnati’s city council, Springer was elected mayor of the city in 1977. He served for one term before losing his re-election bid in 1981. He then became a news anchor for Cincinnati’s WLWT-TV.

The Jerry Springer Show

In 1991, Springer launched The Jerry Springer Show, a talk show that quickly became notorious for its outrageous guests and confrontational style. The show’s popularity soared in the late 1990s, leading to a syndication deal that made Springer one of the highest-paid hosts on television.

Despite criticism from some quarters for its sensationalism and exploitation of vulnerable people, The Jerry Springer Show remained a fixture of daytime television for over two decades.

Illness and Death

In 2022, Springer revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He underwent treatment and continued to work on his show, which had been renamed Judge Jerry, in which he presided over small-claims cases.

However, his health deteriorated in early 2023, and on April 27, his family announced that he had passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones.

Legacy

Jerry Springer’s impact on American television cannot be overstated. He helped to create a new genre of talk show that focused on outrageous guests and sensational topics, paving the way for shows like Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show.

Despite the controversy surrounding his show, Springer always maintained that he was providing a platform for people who might not otherwise have a voice. He will be remembered as a trailblazer in the world of daytime television and a larger-than-life personality who was never afraid to speak his mind.

