Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jessica McGuinty, Founder/CEO of Jessicurl, Passes Away from EDS

Jessica McGuinty Obituary – Death: Founder/CEO at Jessicurl, Jessica McGuinty Died From Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)

Unexpectedly, Jessica McGuinty, the founder and CEO of Jessicurl, passed away. She passed away on June 10, 2023, a Saturday. She reportedly passed away at the age of 47 after living her entire life with the condition known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Life and Career of Jessica McGuinty

The founder and CEO of the Californian health and beauty salon Jessicurl was Jessica McGuinty. She previously hosted Global Grooves on KHUM, Radio Without The Rules, on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 PM. Jessica completed her secondary studies at St. Helena High School. She spent her entire life in Camarillo, California, where she was a resident.

Born and reared in North Bay, Ontario, Jessica was a native of that city. Chris Spohn, Jessica’s devoted husband, and she were living a happy marriage.

