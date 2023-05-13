Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jessica Trahan Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jessica Trahan Obituary

On May 7, 2023, at the age of 37, Jessica Trahan died away quietly in her sleep, leaving behind a community of loved ones who are greatly grieved by her passing.

Celebration of Life

At ten in the morning on Monday, May 15, 2018, at Church on the Rock in New Iberia, Louisiana, a celebration of Jessica’s life and legacy will take place. After the conclusion of the service, friends and family will get together at the church for a get-together.

Loving Mother and Family Member

Jessica was a devoted mother to her four children, Brianna Landry, Baylee Trahan, Bryleigh Landry, and Braelynn Trahan. Jessica was born in New Iberia, Louisiana, but she spent her childhood in Franklin, Louisiana. She enjoyed nothing more than being able to go camping, fishing, and enjoying the great outdoors with her children. Her love for her family was the most important thing in her life, and we will always treasure it.

Jessica was the sister of Caroll J. Trahan III (Danita), Jennifer Segura (Ben), Kaylee Campbell (Matt), and Lee Louviere. She was also the daughter of Chenette Faucheaux, whose husband was named Tommy, and Caroll Trahan Jr., whose mother was named Denette. She also leaves behind her paternal grandmother, Janet Smith, and 10 nieces and nephews, in addition to a large number of other family members and friends who were very important to her. She will be greatly missed.

In Loving Memory

The passing of a mother is one of the most trying events a person can go through, and the passing of Jessica’s mother has caused a great deal of sorrow for her family. During this time of sorrow, they find solace in the love that Jessica generously shared with all of them and that will always be a part of their lives. May they find solace and solace in the cherished memories of Jessica, who will always be remembered for the love and joy she brought into their lives. May they find peace and comfort in the beloved memories of Jessica. During this trying time of bereavement, we want the family and friends of Jessica to know how very sorry we are for their loss.

Conclusion

Jessica Trahan will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her memory will always live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Rest in peace, Jessica.

