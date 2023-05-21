Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jesus and Gandhi as Martyrs: EP Jayarajan Criticizes Pamplani’s Comment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kannur: LDF convener E.P. condemns insult of Martyrs of Thalassery and Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani

Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan has strongly criticized the recent comments made by certain individuals against the martyrs of Thalassery and Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani. Speaking to the media in Kannur, Jayarajan said that such remarks are not expected from someone in a high position and that they only serve to undermine the sacrifices made by these great men.

The martyrs of Thalassery were a group of 13 people who were killed by British forces during a protest against the colonial administration in 1921. The incident is widely regarded as a turning point in the Indian freedom struggle and is commemorated every year in Kerala as Martyrs’ Day. Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani, on the other hand, was a well-respected religious leader who played a key role in the social and political life of Kerala during the early 20th century.

Jayarajan’s comments come in response to recent remarks made by certain individuals who tried to downplay the significance of these events. In particular, Jayarajan took issue with a statement made by a senior leader of the Indian National Congress who compared the martyrs of Thalassery to Jesus and Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress leader had said that just as Jesus and Gandhi were martyrs, the Thalassery martyrs were also martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for a greater cause.

Jayarajan strongly condemned this comparison, saying that it was disrespectful to both Jesus and Gandhi as well as to the martyrs of Thalassery. He asked whether Gandhi had fallen from a bridge and died, in reference to the fact that the Thalassery martyrs had been killed by British forces. Jayarajan also criticized the Congress leader for making such a statement, saying that it was not expected from someone who held a high position in the party.

The LDF convener also expressed his solidarity with Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani, who had been criticized by certain individuals for his role in the social and political life of Kerala. Jayarajan said that the Archbishop was a great leader who had dedicated his life to the service of the people and that his contributions to the state could not be overlooked. He urged people to respect the memory of the Archbishop and to learn from his example of service and sacrifice.

Jayarajan’s comments have been widely praised by people across Kerala, with many commending him for standing up for the martyrs of Thalassery and the Archbishop. The incident has also sparked a wider debate about the need to respect the sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedom and independence of India. Many have called for greater awareness and education about the history of the freedom struggle, so that people can better appreciate the sacrifices made by those who came before them.

In conclusion, the recent comments made by certain individuals against the martyrs of Thalassery and Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani have been strongly condemned by LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan. His comments reflect the sentiments of people across Kerala, who are united in their respect for the sacrifices made by these great men. As we commemorate the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Thalassery and other freedom fighters, let us also remember the importance of unity, respect, and solidarity in our ongoing struggle for a just and equitable society.

