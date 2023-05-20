Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jewish billionaire Sam Zell dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell, Chicago Real Estate Magnate and Holocaust Survivor’s Son, Dies at 81

Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate and son of Holocaust survivors, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81. He was known for his gift for reviving moribund companies and pioneering the use of real estate securities that trade like stocks on major exchanges. However, his leadership was widely blamed for the bankruptcy of the Tribune media company in 2008.

The Early Years

Sam Zell was born on September 28, 1941, in Chicago. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1963, where he was also a member of the Jewish Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Zell managed student housing apartments as an undergraduate and founded his chief investment vehicle, Equity Group Investments, in 1968.

A Self-Made Entrepreneur

Zell was a self-made, visionary entrepreneur who launched and grew hundreds of companies during his 60-plus-year career and created countless jobs, according to Equity Group Investments. Although his investments spanned industries across the globe, he was most widely recognized for his critical role in creating the modern real estate investment trust, which today is a more than $4 trillion industry.

The “Deal from Hell”

Zell appeared to lose his magic touch in 2007 after buying the Tribune company and its assets, which included televisions stations, the Chicago Cubs baseball team and major newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times. The company foundered in what Zell himself called the “deal from hell,” and filed for bankruptcy in December 2008, one year after Zell took the company private in a heavily leveraged $8.2 billion deal. Although the deal took place at a time of declining fortunes in the media industry, Zell’s personal leadership and decision to saddle the company with debt were widely blamed for the failure.

A Major Donor to Jewish Causes

Zell was a major donor to Jewish causes, including the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center in Israel, the Israel Center for Social and Economic Progress, the American Jewish Committee and the Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, named for his father, in Chicago.

Lessons from the Holocaust

Zell credited his own drive to the lessons he learned from his parents. His parents, Ruchla and Berek Zielonka, escaped from Poland at the onset of the Nazi invasion and embarked with their 2-year-old daughter on a circuitous, 21-month journey that took them through Lithuania, Russia and Japan before they made it to the United States. They traveled on transit visas supplied by Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat in Vilnius who saved thousands of Jews.

In his memoir, “Am I Being Too Subtle? Straight Talk From a Business Rebel,” Zell recalls seeing footage of the concentration camp atrocities that his parents escaped.

“Those unforgettable images were my introduction to the Holocaust,” Zell wrote. “Looking back, I can see that they accelerated my maturity and gave me a sober awareness of the world. That film also went a long way toward helping me understand my parents’ orientation toward life — why they pushed so hard and were so determined for their children to succeed. Economic success had been critical in securing their freedom. They had escaped Poland in part because they had the means to do so — my father’s prescience in storing away money.”

Survivors

Zell was married three times. His survivors include his wife, Helen, three children and nine grandchildren.

