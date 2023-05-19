Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jewish billionaire Sam Zell dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell, Chicago real estate magnate and philanthropist, dies at 81

Sam Zell, a renowned Chicago real estate magnate and philanthropist, died on Thursday at the age of 81. Born on September 28, 1941, in Chicago, Zell was the son of Holocaust survivors who escaped from Poland during the Nazi invasion. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1963 and founded his chief investment vehicle, Equity Group Investments, in 1968. Zell was married three times and is survived by his wife, Helen, three children, and nine grandchildren.

The “grave dancer” of real estate

Zell was known for his gift of reviving moribund companies and developing an office-tower company that he sold to the Blackstone Group for $39 billion in 2007. His firm also invested in manufacturing, travel, retail, healthcare, and energy. He pioneered the use of REITs, real estate securities that trade like stocks on the major exchanges. However, Zell lost his magic touch in 2007 after buying the Tribune company and its assets, which included television stations, the Chicago Cubs baseball team, and major newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times. The company filed for bankruptcy in December 2008, one year after Zell took the company private in a heavily leveraged $8.2 billion deal. The deal took place at a time of declining fortunes in the media industry, and Zell’s personal leadership and decision to saddle the company with debt were widely blamed for the failure.

“The ‘grave dancer’ of real estate development was now the ‘grave digger’ of the newspaper world,” a Forbes columnist wrote at the time.

Philanthropy and Jewish heritage

Zell was a major donor to Jewish causes, including the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center in Israel, the Israel Center for Social and Economic Progress, the American Jewish Committee, and the Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School, named for his father, in Chicago. His mother, Sophie, is also commemorated in a Jewish high school in Chicago.

Zell credited his own drive to the lessons he learned from his parents, who pushed hard and were determined for their children to succeed. Economic success had been critical in securing their freedom, and they had escaped Poland in part because they had the means to do so – his father’s prescience in storing away money. Zell would regale campers as a Jewish summer camp counselor with tales of his parents’ escape from the Holocaust, according to a 2007 profile in the Forward.

Legacy and impact

Equity Group Investments said in a written statement on Thursday, “Sam Zell was a self-made, visionary entrepreneur. He launched and grew hundreds of companies during his 60-plus-year career and created countless jobs. Although his investments spanned industries across the globe, he was most widely recognized for his critical role in creating the modern real estate investment trust, which today is a more than $4 trillion industry.”

Zell’s legacy as a real estate magnate and philanthropist will continue to impact the world for years to come. His drive, determination, and success serve as an inspiration to many, and his contributions to Jewish causes and education remain invaluable.

