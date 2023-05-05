Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jewish meditation leader, Jonathan Omer-Man, passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rabbi Jonathan Omer-Man, Pioneer in Jewish Meditation, Dies at 89

Jonathan Omer-Man, a rabbi and pioneer in Jewish meditation, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. He was part of a Jewish delegation that visited Dharamshala, India in 1990 to meet with the Dalai Lama as part of an interfaith dialogue. His meeting with the Tibetan Buddhist leader was chronicled in the best-selling book “The Jew in the Lotus” by Rodger Kamenetz.

Bringing Eastern Techniques to Jewish Practice

Kamenetz’s book focused on rabbis and Jewish thinkers like Omer-Man who were interested in infusing Jewish practice with techniques and insights from Eastern religions. Omer-Man was the founder of Metivta, an egalitarian, nondenominational Jewish community based in Los Angeles that emphasizes learning Jewish texts and meditation. He rooted his lessons and techniques in Jewish mystical traditions such as the Kabbalah and the teachings of Hasidic masters.

Omer-Man believed that there had never been a rabbinic consensus on traditional mystical practices among Jews. In a 2004 interview, he said, “All there has been is ‘our group versus their group.'”

Early Life and Work

Omer-Man was born Derek Orlans in Portsmouth, England in 1934. He spent years working on a kibbutz in Israel before he was paralyzed by polio. He moved to Jerusalem where he found work as an electrician, teacher, and in the publishing industry before discovering his passion for the study of Jewish mysticism in his mid-30s.

He received a private rabbinic ordination from Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, the founder of the Jewish Renewal movement. In 1981, he moved to Los Angeles, where he was invited by the Los Angeles Hillel council to set up an outreach program for “religiously alienated Jews” interested in faiths like Hinduism and Buddhism.

Legacy and Family

Omer-Man was one of the founding teachers of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, an organization that teaches Jewish spiritual practices like meditation, yoga, Torah study, song, and niggunim. He was also the author of multiple essays, short fiction, and verse.

He is survived by his wife, Nan Gefen, a fiction and nonfiction writer, their blended family of seven children and 10 grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Omer-Man believed that joy is “ecstatic knowledge with all parts of one’s being, an integrated way of knowing.” His legacy as a pioneer in Jewish meditation will continue to inspire those seeking a deeper connection to their faith.

News Source : Jackie Hajdenberg

Source Link :Jonathan Omer-Man, leader in Jewish meditation who met with the Dalai Lama, dies at 89/