Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jewish Meditation Leader Rabbi Omer-Man Passes at 89

Jonathan Omer-Man, Pioneer in Jewish Meditation and Interfaith Dialogue, Dies at 89

Jonathan Omer-Man, a rabbi and pioneer in Jewish meditation, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Omer-Man was known for his meeting with the Dalai Lama in 1990, which was described in Rodger Kamenetz’s best-selling book “The Jew in the Lotus.” He was part of a delegation of Jews who went to Dharamshala, India, to engage in interfaith dialogue with the exiled leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

Infusing Jewish Practice with Eastern Techniques and Insights

Kamenetz’s book focused on rabbis and Jewish thinkers like Omer-Man who were looking to infuse Jewish practice with techniques and insights drawn from Eastern religions. They wanted to understand why many young Jews were drawn to traditions other than their own. In pursuit of this goal, Omer-Man founded Metivta, an egalitarian, nondenominational Jewish community based in Los Angeles that emphasizes learning Jewish texts and meditation. He rooted his lessons and techniques in Jewish mystical traditions, including the Kabbalah and the teachings of Hasidic masters.

“There have always been Jews who followed a traditional mystical path, and there’s never been a rabbinic consensus,” Omer-Man told an interviewer in 2004. “All there has been is ‘our group versus their group.’”

From Polio Survivor to Jewish Mystic

Omer-Man was born Derek Orlans in Portsmouth, England, in 1934. He spent years working on a kibbutz in Israel before his legs were paralyzed by polio. He moved to Jerusalem where he found various jobs as an electrician, a teacher, and in the publishing industry before he was captivated by the study of Jewish mysticism in his mid-30s.

He received a private rabbinic ordination from Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, the founder of the Jewish Renewal movement. In 1981, he moved to Los Angeles, where he was invited by the Los Angeles Hillel council to set up an outreach program for “religiously alienated Jews” — specifically those interested in faiths like Hinduism and Buddhism.

“Jonathan had struck up a conversation with some Jewish kids from Los Angeles. When they heard that Jonathan would soon be opening a school of Jewish meditation, they immediately signed up to study with him,” Kamenetz wrote in “The Jew and the Lotus.”

Teaching Jewish Spiritual Practices

Omer-Man was one of the founding teachers of the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, an organization founded in 1999 that develops and teaches Jewish spiritual practices, including meditation, yoga, Torah study, song and niggunim (singing of wordless melody). He was the author of multiple essays, short fiction, and verse, and taught and lectured widely.

Family and Legacy

Omer-Man resided in Berkeley, California, with his wife Nan Gefen, a fiction and nonfiction writer. Their blended family has seven children and ten grandchildren. The family recently welcomed a great-grandson.

“People are very much into bringing more fun into Judaism,” Omer-Man told Kamenetz in “The Jew in the Lotus.” “But fun is not joy. Joy is ecstatic knowledge with all parts of one’s being, an integrated way of knowing. It’s truly a quest.”

News Source : J.

Source Link :Rabbi Jonathan Omer-Man, leader in Jewish meditation, dies at 89 – J./