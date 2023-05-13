Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jharkhand man goes live on Facebook after shooting girlfriend, says “going to her happily”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ankit Committed Suicide By Doing Facebook Live: A Tragic Incident in Ranchi

On the second day of the infamous Nivedita murder case in Ranchi, the accused committed suicide by doing a Facebook live. The accused, who was on the run for 24 hours after shooting the victim, took his own life by shooting himself in a house. The incident has left everyone in shock and disbelief.

The Nivedita Murder Case

The Nivedita murder case has been the talk of the town in Ranchi. Nivedita, a young student, was shot dead by the accused on the evening of 19th August. The accused, who was known to Nivedita, had an argument with her, which turned violent, resulting in her death. The accused fled the scene after the incident, and the police launched a manhunt to catch him.

The Accused Commits Suicide

On the second day of the manhunt, the accused did a Facebook live, which left everyone in shock. The accused was seen sitting in a room, holding a gun, and talking about how he was innocent and how he was being falsely accused. He also talked about how he loved Nivedita and how he could not live without her.

In the video, the accused also talked about how he was going to end his life. He said that he did not want to live anymore and that he was going to join Nivedita in the afterlife. He then shot himself on camera, and the video was live-streamed on Facebook.

The Aftermath

The incident has left everyone in shock and disbelief. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to find out how the accused managed to get a gun. The incident has also started a conversation about mental health and the importance of seeking help when needed.

The incident has also raised questions about the impact of social media on our lives. The fact that the accused chose to live-stream his suicide on Facebook raises questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in preventing such incidents.

The Importance of Mental Health

The incident highlights the importance of mental health and the need to seek help when needed. Mental health issues are often ignored or stigmatized, which can lead to tragic incidents like this. It is important to create a safe and supportive environment where people feel comfortable seeking help for their mental health issues.

It is also important to raise awareness about mental health and to educate people about the signs and symptoms of mental health issues. This can help people identify mental health issues in themselves and others and seek help before it is too late.

The Responsibility of Social Media Platforms

The incident also raises questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in preventing such incidents. Social media platforms have a significant impact on our lives, and they have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not used to promote or glorify violence or self-harm.

Social media platforms should have policies in place to prevent the live-streaming of violent or harmful content. They should also have measures in place to identify and remove such content quickly. This can help prevent such incidents from being broadcasted on social media platforms and from being viewed by the public.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Ranchi has left everyone in shock and disbelief. It highlights the importance of mental health and the need to seek help when needed. It also raises questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in preventing such incidents.

It is important for us as a society to come together and create a safe and supportive environment where people feel comfortable seeking help for their mental health issues. It is also important for social media platforms to take responsibility for the content on their platforms and to take measures to prevent the live-streaming of violent or harmful content.

News Source : Navbharat Times

Source Link :Jharkhand:‘खुशी को मार दिए, अब उसके पास जा रहा हूं’, निवेदिता को गोली मारने के बाद अंकित ने फेसबुक लाइव कर दे दी जान/