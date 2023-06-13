Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jill Diamond’s Brother Dies from Fentanyl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Steven Diamond Obituary: Jill Diamond’s Brother Passes Away from Fentanyl Overdose

The Vancouver community is mourning the loss of Steven Diamond, the executive director of the Diamond Foundation and brother of philanthropist Jill Diamond. Steven’s passing was reported on social media, and it has been revealed that he passed away from a fentanyl overdose seven years ago.

Steven Diamond’s Life and Legacy

Steven Diamond was a well-known figure in the Vancouver community, particularly for his work with the Diamond Foundation. The foundation was established by Steven’s sister, Jill Diamond, and has become known for its generous donations to charitable causes.

Steven had personal experience with addiction, which made his passing all the more tragic. Despite his knowledge and resources, he was unable to overcome his addiction to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has caused a deadly epidemic across North America.

The Impact of Steven Diamond’s Passing

The news of Steven Diamond’s passing has hit the Vancouver community hard, particularly those who knew him personally and worked with him through the Diamond Foundation. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Steven.

It is a reminder of the devastating impact that addiction can have on individuals, families, and communities. Despite his resources and knowledge, Steven was unable to overcome his addiction, and it ultimately cost him his life.

Offering Condolences and Support

To the Diamond family and all those who knew and loved Steven, we offer our deepest condolences and support during this difficult time. Losing a loved one to addiction is an unimaginable pain, and we stand with you in your grief.

If you would like to offer your condolences or support to the Diamond family, please feel free to drop a message or prayer on social media or send a card or note to the Diamond Foundation. Your words of comfort and support can make all the difference in the midst of grief.

Remembering Steven Diamond

As we remember Steven Diamond, we are reminded of the importance of compassion and understanding when it comes to addiction. Addiction affects people from all walks of life, and it is a complex issue that requires empathy, support, and resources to overcome.

Steven’s legacy will live on through the work of the Diamond Foundation, which continues to make a difference in the lives of those in need. And while his passing is a tragedy, we can honor his memory by continuing to fight for better addiction treatment, resources, and support for those who are struggling.

Rest in peace, Steven Diamond. You will be missed.

