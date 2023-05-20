Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Brown, Football Icon and Activist Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Football Legend, Actor, and Activist Jim Brown Dies at 87

The world mourns the passing of football legend, actor, and activist Jim Brown, who died at the age of 87. His wife Monique announced his passing via Instagram with a heartfelt message that expressed their family’s profound sadness.

Early Life and Football Career

Jim Brown was born on February 17, 1936, on St. Simons Island in Georgia. He attended Syracuse University, where he played football and lacrosse. Brown’s football career began when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1957 draft. He played with the team for nine seasons and was named a Pro Bowler every year he played. Brown led the Browns to the league championship three times and was also named MVP three times. He is the only person in history to be in the College Football Hall of Fame, National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Retirement and Acting Career

Jim Brown shocked fans when he abruptly retired from football at the age of 30. He was filming the movie “The Dirty Dozen” during the offseason in 1966 and informed his team that he would be late for training camp when production of the film was delayed. After Browns’ owner Art Modell threatened to fine him for every day he missed camp, Brown decided to retire to pursue his acting career. He appeared in over 30 movies and was known for his roles in “The Running Man,” “Original Gangstas,” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Activism and Philanthropy

Jim Brown was an advocate for social justice and founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union (later known as the Black Economic Union) to support upward mobility for Black people in the Cleveland area. In 1988, he created the Amer-I-Can program, which focused on turning gang members into productive members of society. The program has helped thousands of people turn their lives around and has been implemented in over 40 states.

Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Jim Brown was not only a football legend, actor, and activist, but he was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His wife Monique and children James Jr., Kevin, Kim, Aris, and Morgan survive him. The Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam honored the legend in a statement, calling him a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. They also acknowledged that he was arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Final Thoughts

Jim Brown’s legacy as a football legend, actor, and activist will live on. He was a trailblazer on and off the field, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. His philanthropic work has touched countless lives, and his dedication to social justice will continue to inspire others to fight for what is right. The world has lost a true icon, but his memory will live on forever.

News Source : Jameelah Mullen

Source Link :Football Legend, Actor and Activist Jim Brown Has Died At 87/