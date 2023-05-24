Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Brown, Iconic NFL Star and Activist, Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Jim Brown: Football Superstar and Civil Rights Activist

Jim Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back, passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that extends beyond his remarkable achievements on the football field. Brown, who was voted pro football’s greatest player of the 20th century, was also a prominent civil rights activist and successful actor.

Born on St. Simons Island off the southern coast of Georgia, Brown had a difficult childhood, marked by abandonment and poverty. However, he excelled in sports, particularly football, and earned a scholarship to Syracuse University, where he dominated the competition on the field and the basketball court. In 1957, the Cleveland Browns selected Brown as the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft, and he wasted no time in becoming a dominant force in the league.

Over the next seven seasons, Brown established himself as the standard-bearer for all NFL running backs. Despite facing defenses that were geared towards stopping the ground game, Brown bulldozed his way past the opposition, posting remarkable season totals that included rushing for over 1,500 yards in four separate seasons. In 1964, he led Cleveland to an NFL championship, running for 114 yards in the title game.

However, Brown saw a life for himself outside of football, and at the very height of his career, he decided to retire from the sport to pursue an acting career. He appeared in over 30 films, including The Dirty Dozen and 100 Rifles, and became the first Black man to have onscreen sexual relations with a white woman in a major motion picture.

But Brown’s legacy extends beyond his athletic and artistic achievements. He was a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice, starting and helming the Negro Industrial and Economic Union to create jobs for Black people in Ohio and helping secure loans for Black businesses. He also formed a coalition to denounce the federal government’s role in stripping boxing legend Muhammad Ali of his title because Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam War.

Brown’s activism extended to the film industry, where he challenged Hollywood’s racial stereotypes and advocated for more diverse representation. In 1967, he refused to appear in a scene in The Dirty Dozen where he was supposed to hit a white actress, arguing that it perpetuated the image of Black men as violent and aggressive.

Throughout his life, Brown remained committed to his principles, defying authority and speaking out against injustice. He was a complex figure, celebrated for his athletic prowess and criticized for his controversial personal life, including allegations of domestic violence. However, his impact on sports, entertainment, and civil rights cannot be denied, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. As NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. stated, “We acknowledge and salute the outstanding contributions of Jim Brown that have made our world a better place for all of humanity.”

News Source : NNPA

Source Link :Legendary NFL, Movie Star and Activist Jim Brown Dies at 87/