Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Brown Passes Away Peacefully with Famous Friends Visiting

Remembering NFL Legend Jim Brown

The world of football and entertainment is mourning the passing of Jim Brown, one of the greatest NFL athletes in history. The former Cleveland Browns fullback died at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, May 18, at the age of 87.

A Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Confirming Jim’s passing was his wife, Monique Brown, who shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram the following day. She wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed away peacefully last night at our L.A. home.” Monique also shared a photo of her kissing Jim on his forehead, adding, “To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

A spokeswoman for Jim’s family revealed that Monique was by his side when he passed. TMZ Sports also reported that some of Jim’s close friends, including Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, and Flavor Flav, visited him before his passing.

A Football Legend and Activist

Jim Brown was one of the NFL’s earliest superstars, leading the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 118 consecutive games and never missed a game before his unexpected decision to retire in 1965, at the pinnacle of his career, after he had been selected as the “Most Valuable Player.”

After his retirement as an athlete, Jim focused on pursuing his career in acting. He appeared in several series and movies in Hollywood, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” He also continued his role as an activist.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Upon learning about Jim’s passing, the Cleveland Browns issued their condolences on Instagram, saying, “Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy.”

The team’s message continued, “We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

A Mentor and Hero to Many

Flavor Flav, one of Jim’s close friends, shared his grief over losing his pal on Instagram. He wrote, “I lost my mentor and hero. RIP Jim Brown. My deepest sympathies to his wife Monique and his entire family.”

Jim Brown’s legacy and impact on the world of football and beyond will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a legend, a leader, and an inspiration to many.

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :NFL Legend Jim Brown Died ‘Peacefully’ After Famous Friends Paid a Visit/