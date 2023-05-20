Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Brown’s Death: Cause, Bio, Age, Family, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

James Nathaniel Brown: A Legend in American Sports and Beyond

James Nathaniel Brown, born on February 17, 1936, and passed away on May 18, 2023, was a legendary figure in American sports and beyond. He made his mark as an exceptional football player, a civil rights activist, and a talented actor.

Jim Brown Cause of Death

It has been revealed that his cause of death has been attributed to natural causes. He died peacefully at his home.

Jim Brown Age

At the time of his death, he was 87 years old.

Jim Brown Family

At the time of his death, he was married to Monique Brown and his children are Jim N. Brown Jr., Aris Brown, Kimberly B Brown, Karen Brown Ward, Kim Brown, and Kevin Brown.

Jim Brown Career

Jim Brown’s football career revolved around his role as a fullback for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League (NFL) from 1957 to 1965. Widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs and players in NFL history, he consistently earned Pro Bowl selections during his entire tenure in the league.

Jim Brown was recognized as the AP NFL Most Valuable Player three times and won an NFL championship with the Browns in 1964. He dominated the rushing statistics, leading the league in rushing yards in eight out of nine seasons and setting multiple records by the time of his retirement. In fact, The Sporting News named him the greatest professional football player ever in 2002.

Before his professional career, Jim Brown made a name for himself at Syracuse University, where he earned unanimous All-America honors in college football. His versatility extended beyond football, as he excelled in lacrosse, basketball, and track and field. Syracuse University retired his jersey number 44, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Brown’s influence on lacrosse was equally remarkable, and he is widely considered one of the sport’s greatest players. The Premier Lacrosse League MVP Award is named in his honor.

On the field, Brown’s impact was undeniable. He retired with numerous records, including 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns, making him the all-time leader in both categories at the time. Brown averaged over 100 rushing yards per game, a feat unmatched by any other player in NFL history.

His exceptional career earned him a well-deserved place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and he was named to the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

However, Brown’s achievements extended far beyond football and sports. He embarked on an acting career during the height of his football success, amassing over 50 acting credits and securing leading roles throughout the 1970s. Brown’s contributions to the film industry made him Hollywood’s first black action hero. Notably, his role in the 1969 film “100 Rifles” made cinematic history by featuring interracial love scenes.

In addition to his athletic and acting accomplishments, Brown was a prominent figure in the civil rights movement. In the 1950s, at a time when racial tensions were high, he fearlessly spoke out on racial issues. Brown’s activism extended beyond words, as he actively called on other African American athletes to engage in similar initiatives off the field.

He participated in the Cleveland Summit in 1967, a pivotal event in sports history that marked a turning point for the role of athletes in society and the civil rights movement.

Outside of sports and civil rights, Brown dedicated himself to promoting economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses. In 1966, he founded the Negro Industrial Economic Union, later known as the Black Economic Union (BEU).

This organization secured loans and grants to support community initiatives focused on food, medicines, and economic ventures in specific counties, beginning with Marshall County, Mississippi. Brown’s commitment to uplifting his community continued with the establishment of the Amer-I-Can Foundation in 1988. Through this organization, he aimed to divert gang members from violence by teaching them essential life skills.

James Nathaniel Brown was an extraordinary individual who left an indelible impact on multiple realms of society. His legacy as an athlete, activist, and actor will continue to inspire generations to come.

Jim Brown Net Worth

Jim Brown Net Worth at the time of his death was not less than $30 million.

