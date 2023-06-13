Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Turner’s Cause of Death: Jets’ Super Bowl Champion

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Turner: The NY Jets’ Super Bowl-Winning Kicker

The NFL world lost one of its legends on Saturday as Jim Turner, the New York Jets’ Super Bowl-winning kicker, passed away at the age of 82. He had been battling health issues for some time and died of heart failure with his family by his side.

Turner was one of the most prolific kickers in the NFL, playing a crucial role in the NY Jets’ only Super Bowl victory in the franchise’s history. He kicked three vital field goals in the championship game against the Baltimore Colts in 1969, sealing the game for the Jets.

Born on November 28, 1936, in Martinez, California, Turner was a multi-talented athlete who excelled in football, basketball, and baseball at Alhambra High School. He went on to play college football at Utah State, where he was both a quarterback and a kicker.

In 1963, Turner was drafted by the Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders) in the 19th round of the NFL draft. However, he was picked up by the AFL team Jets in the following year, where he began his professional career.

Turner played a total of 16 years in professional football, during which he received two Pro Bowl nods and one Super Bowl ring. After leaving the Jets in 1971, he signed with the Denver Broncos, where he enjoyed more success. He had a nine-year career in Denver and still ranks third in the list of most points scorers for the Broncos.

During his 16-year-long career, Turner never missed a game and played 228 consecutive games, an impressive streak even for a kicker. In 1985, he was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame for his contributions to the team.

After retiring from football, Turner went on to have a successful career as an analyst with several networks in Denver. He worked as a national and local sports broadcaster for many major outlets, including NBC Sports, KNUS, and KOA.

Turner also worked as a coach in the National Football Foundation program, which gave counseling and mentorship to high school football players. In 2004, Jefferson High School honored Jim’s contributions by naming their football field after him, naming it Jim Turner Field.

Jim and his wife, Mary Kay, raised their three children in the Denver area. He lived with his family in Denver until he passed away on Saturday. Turner’s family will be holding a private celebration of life, and they requested donations to be made to the Broncos’ alumni charities.

The NFL community paid tribute to Turner on social media, with fans and players alike remembering his contributions to the game. The NY Jets History Twitter account posted a video of Turner’s first field goal in the Super Bowl III, giving the Jets a 10-0 lead in the third quarter.

Jim Turner will always be remembered as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, a Super Bowl champion, and a mentor and coach to many young players. His legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of football players and fans.

Jim Turner cause of death Jim Turner obituary Jim Turner football career Jim Turner legacy Jim Turner tribute

News Source : Aravind Raj

Source Link :How did Jets’ Super Bowl winner Jim Turner die?/