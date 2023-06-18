Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jim Tweto, Discovery Channel Star, Dies in Plane Crash at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pilot and TV Personality Jim Tweto Dies at 68

Jim Tweto, the beloved pilot and star of Discovery Channel’s ‘Flying Wild Alaska’, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68. His daughter, Ayla Tweto, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, saying, “My dad was the kindest soul I know and I’ll miss him beyond words.”

A Passion for Flying

Jim Tweto was born in Washington state in 1953, and developed a passion for flying at a young age. He obtained his pilot’s license when he was just 18 years old and went on to become a commercial pilot. In 1982, he moved to Unalakleet, Alaska, where he started Era Alaska, a small regional airline that would eventually become known as Ravn Alaska.

The Birth of ‘Flying Wild Alaska’

In 2011, Jim and his family were approached by a production company about filming a reality show about their airline. The result was ‘Flying Wild Alaska’, which followed the Tweto family and their employees as they transported people and cargo to some of the most remote and challenging parts of Alaska.

The show quickly became a hit with viewers, who were drawn to Jim’s easygoing personality, his love for flying, and his dedication to his family and community. Jim became a beloved figure in Alaska and beyond, and ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ ran for three seasons before coming to an end in 2012.

A Legacy of Kindness

Jim Tweto’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues. Many have shared stories of Jim’s kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, and how he inspired them to pursue their own passions.

“Jim was a true Alaskan treasure,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy in a statement. “His passion for aviation and his love for his family and community were an inspiration to us all.”

Jim’s daughter Ayla also shared a heartfelt message about her father, saying, “My dad taught me to always follow my dreams and never give up. He was my mentor, my hero, and my best friend. I’m grateful for every moment I had with him and will carry his spirit with me always.”

Flying on

Jim Tweto’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created. His love for flying and his dedication to his family and community will continue to inspire others for generations to come.

As Jim once said, “Flying is not just a job, it’s a passion. It’s about freedom, it’s about adventure, it’s about exploration. It’s a way of life.”

Rest in peace, Jim Tweto. You will be missed.

News Source : Dailystar.co.uk

Source Link :Discovery Channel star Jim Tweto dies in tragic plane crash aged 68/