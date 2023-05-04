Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joan LeGras Passes Away: Funeral Arrangements Made

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joan LeGras: A Life of Kindness and Giving

On April 24th, 2023, Joan LeGras passed away peacefully at the age of 66 with her loved ones by her side. Her passing left a deep void in the hearts of many who knew her.

A Devoted Mother and Grandmother

Joan was a devoted mother to her two children, Noah and Rebecca LeGras. She took great pride in raising them and instilling in them the values of kindness and generosity. She was also a cherished grandmother to Morgan LeGras-Pallister, Logan LeGras-Pallister, and Rebecca LeGras, and a doting great-grandmother of Mackenzie LeGras.

A Kind and Selfless Person

Joan was known for her kind and selfless nature. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own and was quick to help anyone in need. Her warmth and generosity touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

A Loving Companion and Sister

Les Belle, Joan’s companion, had a strong romantic attachment to her. Joan was also a beloved sister to her surviving siblings, Phil Devaney (married to Cindy), Sue Tadgell (married to Brian), and Paul and Ruth Devaney. In her family, Joan was the only child born, and she worked hard to maintain close relationships with her siblings.

A Celebration of Life

A Memorial Service for Joan will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at DENNING’S OF STRATHROY. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life in the same location, which will last until 3:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to come together to remember Joan’s life and the impact she had on those around her.

A Legacy of Kindness

Joan’s passing is a reminder of the importance of kindness and selflessness in our lives. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the memories she leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Joan LeGras. You will be missed.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Joan LeGras Obituary, Joan LeGras Death And Funeral Plans – obituary note/