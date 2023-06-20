Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jodhpur Student Saved from Suicide on Railway Track

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jodhpur Girl Lying on Railway Track Saved by Train Loco Pilot

The saying “Jaanko Rakhe Saiyaan, Maar Sake Na Koi” (meaning: if the lord protects, no harm can befall) proved true on Tuesday, June 20, when a student in Jodhpur decided to commit suicide by lying on the railway track, but was miraculously saved.

The incident took place in the BJS area of Jodhpur, where the student lay down between the railway track’s sleepers as the train approached. The train’s loco pilot spotted her from a distance and immediately applied the brakes. However, the train had already passed over her before it came to a complete halt.

With the help of other passengers and the loco pilot, the student was pulled out from under the train and taken to the Mahamandir police station. The police are now investigating the reasons behind her attempted suicide.

The nursing student hails from Bhopal and is studying in a nursing college in Pali. She was found lying on the railway track in Jodhpur, and her family has been informed of the incident.

The student is reportedly in a state of shock and unable to speak about the incident. Her family has not revealed which college she is studying in and how she came to be in Jodhpur.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of suicide among young people in the country. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, there were over 1.39 lakh suicides in India in 2019, with the highest number of cases reported in Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the 15-39 age group.

It is important to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support to those who may be struggling. Suicide prevention helplines and counseling services are available across the country and should be utilized by those in need.

Let us hope that incidents like these serve as wake-up calls to society and prompt action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

